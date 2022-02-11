Gurugram Building Collapse Latest Update: A day after an apartment building collapsed in Gurugram, claiming two lives, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter. Saying that an FIR has been registered in the case, he said the state government will not spare the culprit if found guilty.Also Read - Gurugram High Rise Collapse: 2 Dead, 1 Still Feared Trapped at Chintels Paradiso, Rescue Ops on

"An FIR has been registered in the case. Two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter. Will not spare the culprit," Anil Vij said.

In the meantime, the residents blamed the builder for the substandard construction of the apartment building. They also staged a protest, while the gates of the housing complex have been sealed by police.

Gurugram building collapse | An FIR has been registered in the case. Two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter. Will not spare the culprit: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/A5VcMW3Hhn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

While Ekta Bhardwaj (31) died last night, the body of Sunita Srivastava was recovered on Friday, officials told PTI, adding that operations by rescue personnel at the incident site are still on.

On Friday, another body was pulled out from under the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building, taking the toll to two.

Meanwhile, police have booked the builder of Chintels Paradiso, a residential complex, and the construction contractor for negligence, while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The builder and the construction contractor have been booked on a complaint lodged by Ekta Bhardwaj’s husband Rajesh Bharadwaj, the officials said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “A special inquiry team has been constituted and it will look into the allegations of negligence. Rescue operations are underway.”

The officials also added that the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in sector 109 first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out rescue works. Earth-moving machines and a fire brigade vehicle with an elevated platform have deployed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said, “FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law”.

The builder and construction contractor have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

Local residents said Tower D, part of which collapsed, was built in 2018. The complex has three other towers. The 18-floor Tower D has four-bedroom apartments.

The housing complex management has blamed the disaster on “negligence” during repairs for the “extremely unfortunate incident”.

“Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident,” it said, offering condolences to the “affected families”. The management said it is cooperating fully with the authorities.

