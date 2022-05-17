Gurugram/Haryana: In a shocking incident, a chef of a Delhi-based 5-star hotel and his live-in partner were found dead under mysterious conditions inside a rented house in Sushant Lok area of Gurugram. The incident was reported to police by the man’s brother on Monday. Officials investigating the case have said that no suicide note has been recovered, and investigations under CrPC Section 174 have been initiated.Also Read - 5 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Mishap On Delhi-Jaipur Highway as Speeding Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck

If reports are to be believed, the man was married and his wife had gone to Bhutan, where she hailed from. She had returned to India a few days back. Also Read - Delhi: Water Supply In National Capital to Remain Disruptive from Today | Details Here

Speaking to a news agency, Poonam Hooda, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station said that the couple was residing in Gurugram for the past 1.5 years. They were in a live-in relationship. “We have sent the bodies for autopsy and have contacted their family members for further investigation,” news agency IANS quoted the SHO as saying. Also Read - Five Drown In Western Yamuna Canal Of Yamunanagar, Haryana

Police have suspected that the man killed the woman and later hanged himself. Meanwhile, an official privy to the matter said the duo were natives of the same village in Delhi and belonged to the same caste. They were allegedly residing in Gurugram after hiding from their families. It could be possible the victim`s families found their location which led the duo to take this extreme step.

“The reason behind this extreme step is yet to be known. The police will also record the statements of the deceased`s families to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” Hooda said.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)