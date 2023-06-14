Home

Gurugram: 4th Tower Of Chintels Paradiso Society Declared Unsafe, Residents Asked to Vacate In 15 Days

This is the fourth tower of Chintels Paradiso condominium to be deemed unsafe by the expert committee. Earlier, Towers D, E and F had been declared unsafe following structural audits. The society has nine towers in total.

Gurugram: Residents of Tower G of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram Sector 109 have been directed to vacate the premises within 15 days after it was deemed unsafe for habitation by an expert committee from IIT-Delhi. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order on Tuesday, after the June 2 audit report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, declared Tower G of the housing society as unsafe.

This is the fourth tower of Chintels Paradiso condominium to be deemed unsafe by the expert committee. Earlier, Towers D, E and F had been declared unsafe following structural audits. The society has nine towers in total. Last year, two people lost their lives when Tower D partially collapsed.

Officials said despite the evacuation orders some residents were still living in the towers in question so a fresh order has been issued and Deputy Town Planner (Enforcement) has been given the responsibility of the nodal officer to monitor the orders.

The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed the nodal officer and duty magistrate to get the tower vacated. The 14-storey G tower has 56 flats.

“Using the powers vested in section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the tower needs to be vacated. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders under section 188 of the IPC and sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order read.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), when asked about the matter, said they Gurugram DC has issued the directions to vacate Tower G, and he will initiate the process to comply with these directions.

“As these buildings have been deemed unsafe for habitation in the structural audit report, it is important to vacate them at the earliest,” he said, adding that all help will be accorded to the occupants to move out.

Chintels Paradiso Tower G residents Oppose the vacation orders

The residents of Tower G, however, opposed the vacation orders and demanded that alternative accommodation be arranged for them either by the authorities or the developer before they are asked to vacate their apartments.

“I have taken loan of Rs. 80 lakh to buy this flat and I came to live here permanently. Who will provide me accommodation or pay me rent till the time the flats are reconstructed and given back to owners? The authorities and the developer must provide alternative accommodation or rent to the owners if they are forced to vacate these flats. Also, it must be noted that there has been no disaster in towers G or D and E, and the authorities are carrying out pre-emptive action. We will challenge this direction in the court,” said Manoj Singh, owner of flat number G-702 told hindustantimes.com.

“How is this justified? I am a senior citizen with no fixed income, and I suffer from multiple ailments. It is not possible for me to vacate the temporary accommodation. It seems like the notice has been issued with malicious intent,” another resident said.

Chintels statement

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson for Chintels India told the publication that they have given two options to residents in these blocks.

The first is buyback, at Rs. 6,500 per square foot, plus actual stamp duty paid and the cost of interiors as determined by the government appointed evaluators.

The second option is rebuilding, in which case we will charge Rs. 1,000 per square foot of built-up are and also will not pay rent to residents.

What did Chintels Paradiso audit report say

The audit report had stated that there is “rapid and widespread corrosion of reinforcement almost throughout the structure”. “This corrosion is due to chlorides that were mixed into concrete at the time of its production.

The need for frequent repair in the structures, as has been reported by residents, also appears to have been caused by corrosion of steel reinforcement due to the presence of these chlorides. Poor quality of concrete has also played a role in rapid deterioration.

Given the high chloride content in the concrete almost throughout the structure, repair of these structures for safe usage is not technically and economically feasible. In the current condition, due to rapid corrosion of reinforcement due to the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation.” it said.

