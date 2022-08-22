Gurugram: In a tragic incident, a Class 4 girl student of a private school in Gurugram died under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning, reported news agency IANS quoting officials. The deceased has been identified as Amyra Walia, a resident of Sector 65.Also Read - Another Case of Assault by Bouncers, Army Man Among 3 Thrashed in Gurugram Club

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media in which the 11-year-old girl can be seen stumbling near the stairs inside the school and then falling due to dizziness. The school authority immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Also Read - Gurugram Woman Critical After Being Attacked By Pit Bull. Know Rules For Keeping Pets In Apartments

“The exact cause behind the death of the student will be known after an autopsy. The parents did not file any complaint against anyone. We have launched a probe into the incident,” Deepak Kumar, SHO of Sector 65 police station, told IANS. Also Read - Gurugram Pub Brawl: Club Manager, 6 Bouncers Arrested for Thrashing, Molesting Guests

(With IANS inputs)