Gurugram containment zones: The number of containment zones in Gurugram rose to 67 after the district administration sealed 21 more areas.

Gurugram has reported more than 12,000 Covid-19 cases of which 1,145 are active, while 133 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Last week, the Haryana government revoked its order on closure of all markets and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential goods, every Monday and Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Home Minister Anil Vij told the media that the order dated August 28 had been revoked as the Unlock 4.0 guidelines of the Central government did not give the right to the states to impose a lockdown.

Earlier, the government had ordered malls and shops to remain closed in urban areas every Monday and Tuesday instead of weekends.