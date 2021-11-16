Gurugram: As COVID-19 cases are rising again, the health department here has proposed three containment zones, said reports. According to the daily Covid bulletin during the last 15 days of this month, Gurugram reported 132 Covid infected patients, whereas in October, 206 patients were found to be infected. The positivity rate has also witnessed a marginal rise from 0.2 per cent to 0.5 per cent in the past month, said the health department.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: State Increases Containment Zones, Likely to Close Markets in Many Areas

Speaking to Times of India, Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer asserted that three containment zones have been recommended after assessing the situation. “We have shared our recommendations with the district administration, which has the authority to implement them,” he added.

Three Areas Could Be Identified as Hotspots

With three active cases, Chandra apartment in Sector 55 could be declared as one of the hotspots soon. The other two areas are South Close in Sector 50 (6 active cases) and Ridgewood Estate in DLF Phase 5 (3 patients). As of now, the health department has not declared any containment zone as the areas from where cases were being reported were far from each other.

First COVID Death After 2 Months

After a gap of two months, Gurugram district recorded a Covid death on Monday, taking the total death toll in the district to 924. The district witnessed the last Covid related death on September 3.

“This is the first Covid related death after the first week of September. The person who died was aged 70. He was fully vaccinated and had co-morbidity,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, said adding that, there has been a marginal increase in Covid cases in the last few days due to gatherings during the festive season”.

COVID-19 Situation in Gurugram

As of now, the Health Department has carried out Covid tests of 21,08,299 persons in Gurugram. At present, 78 patients are being treated in the district and 70 patients are being treated in home isolation. On Monday, 12 new patients were found infected with the coronavirus and 10 patients were discharged from hospitals.

On Monday, the Health Department’s team administered anti-coronavirus vaccines to 11,634 people at 151 centres. In this, 2,899 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 8,735 got the second dose.

M.P. Singh, the nodal officer and deputy civil surgeon of the vaccination campaign, says that so far 36,96,049 vaccines have been administered in Gurugram.