New Delhi: On the basis of new COVID-19 positive cases, the Gurugram district administration has added 3 more containment zones on Friday. With this, the district now has 66 red zones or hotspots including 63 in Gurugram block, 2 in Pataudi and 1 in Sohna block.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of disaster management unit and containment observation committee under chairmanship of District Magistrate Amit Khatri.

"As per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zone. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case appears in the next 28 days," said Khatri.

Full list of containment zones

Gurugram block-Lane number 1, 6 b and 7 of Sarhaul village

Meghdoot apartment sector 10

Om Nagar

Police station road Dundehera sector 21

A,B,C block of Ardee City

4 lanes of Islampur village

Kadipur Enclave

Surat Nagar

Khandsa road vegetable market

Shakti Nagar Gali number 2

Shivaji Park

Anand Garden

Jawahar Nagar Park

Krishna Nagar Gali number 2

Jyoti Park

Others include

Block-L DLF phase 2

Basai village

Rajendra Park, near Lalu Prasad wali Gali

Bhawani enclave

Devi Lal colony

Khandsa village

Nathupur village

Kherkidhaula village

Bajghera

Baliawas

Jamalpur

Sheetala colony

New Palam Vihar

Harmony Home sector 57

Hari Nagar gali number 4

Rajiv nagar, Sector 17 near Bata show room

Shikandarpur Ghosi

Sector 22 A, Block C of Sushant Lok 1

Sector 9, Block -C of Palam Vihar, Daulatabad

Pataudi block -Ward number 8 and Dadavas village

Sohna block-Mohan Nagar

Meanwhile, Gurugram witnessed rapid increase in number of coronavirus cases. A total of 153 positive cases were detected in the district with majority of them in containment zones while 40 patients were discharged from hospitals. Officials said that 7 to 10 cases are appearing every hour in Gurugram.

The total number of cases has now reached 1,563 in the district including 1,227 patients admitted in different hospitals. The officials further said that the condition of two patients is extremely critical. Gurugram district has already registered 4 deaths.