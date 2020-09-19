Gurugram Containment Zones: The number of containment zones in Gurugram has spiked from 108 to 125 within 10 days. It must be noted that an area is declared a containment zones if three or more cases are reported from the same neighbourhood. It is worth-mentioning that there were only 54 containment zones in the first week of September. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Haryana Home Minister Hits Out at Kejriwal, Asks Him What Provisions of Bills Benefit Corporates

As of Friday, the city had reported 339 new Coronavirus cases, pushing the total infection tally to 17,063. Three people succumbed to the infection during the same period, with total fatalities due to the COVID rising to 156.

Here's the complete list of the containment zones:

On September 14, Amit Khatri, District Commissioner, Gurugram had directed all government and private hospitals in the district to reserve at least 35 per cent of beds for Covid-19 patients. “These health facilities have been instructed to update the data about availability of beds daily on onemapggm.gmda.gov.in,” Khatri had said.

Amid rising cases in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had Thursday said the COVID situation was under control with adequate beds, ventilators and oxygen supply available and that his government was regularly monitoring it.

“The situation is under control,” Khattar had replied when asked about the pandemic situation.