New Delhi: A couple was stabbed to death late on Thursday night in front of their 7-year-old son outside their residence in Gurugram. The suspected murderer has been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place in Dundehera in Gurugram. The victims were identified as Vikram Singh, 31, and his wife who lived in rented accommodation with their son.

The suspect, Abhinav, has been identified as a friend of Vikram Singh. The two had an argument over money that Abhinav had lent for Singh’s job, whilst they were drinking. However, the argument escalated quickly and resulted in the murder of the couple.

“Vikram had taken Rs 1.5 lakh from Abhinav to aid him get a job abroad, however, the arrangement did not work out. They had heated arguments on Thursday that then lead to a major fight between the two,” said Assistant Police Commissioner Beram Singh.

“When Abhinav suddenly got up and stabbed Vikram and then his wife Jyoti, who tried to intervene,” he added.

The information got out as the neighbours rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion. They saw the two lying in a pool of blood and their son standing nearby, frightened. The neighbours caught the accused red-handed, and immediately called the police.

An investigation is underway.