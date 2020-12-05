New Delhi: The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering three people on three consecutive nights and looting them in the last week of November. The serial killer was nabbed near IFFCO Chowk following an investigation which was launched after the discovery of a headless body on November 25. Also Read - Loco Pilot Held For Raping, Blackmailing Minor UP Girl

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Razi and each of his victims was a stranger. According to police, the three murders were committed on the nights November 23, 24 and 25 and all three victims was stabbed to death.

Police officials said the accused, who hails from Khalilabad village in Bihar's Araria district, had told them after his arrest that he was called as 'Psycho Razi' by his family and by killing the strangers he wanted to show the world that he could achieve something.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said, “The accused used to work in housekeeping at a guest house in Gurgaon, but had been unemployed for the last one month. During questioning, he said he committed three murders last week, on the nights of November 23, 24, and 25.”

He said that the modus operandi was the same, Razi would struck up a conversation with a stranger, drink along with them and stabbed them, and, in one case, he also dismember the body.

Sangwan said, “He (Raza) did not have any regular work or fixed address,” said the ACP. After coming to Delhi, Raza worked at a construction site. He moved on to a Dhaba and then to a guesthouse where he worked as a housekeeping staffer. “For the last one month, he was jobless and staying in Gurugram.”

“This was a challenging case to solve and what made it more difficult was that all the murders were committed in quick succession. We had to rely on CCTV images of some of our sources from scenes of crime to get hold of the accused who was arrested near IFFCO Chowk,” added Sangwan.