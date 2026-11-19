Gurugram cyber fraud: Fake international call centre busted, 12 men, 5 women arrested for duping US, Canadian citizens of crores

A total of 17 people, including 12 men and five women, have been arrested in connection with the case.

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Gurugram cyber fraud: Fake international call centre busted, 12 men, 5 women arrested for duping US, Canadian citizens of crores | image; x

Gurugram Cyber Fraud: In a major development, Gurugram Police have busted a fake international call centre that was duping citizens of the United States and Canada of crores of rupees. People working at the fake international call centre used to dupe foreign citizens by posing as representatives of customer service. Police have raided the place and arrested a total of 17 people, including 12 men and five women.

Fake pop-ups used to dupe US, Canadian citizens

Police said that the accused used to target American and Canadian nationals by sending fake pop-up alerts on their phones. When the people call back on the provided numbers, the gang allegedly obtained remote access to their devices. After getting the access the accused, who posed as a customer representative, cheated them of amounts ranging from USD 500 to USD 1,000. The accused allegedly received the money in the form of gift cards and cryptocurrency.

As per preliminary information, hundreds to thousands of foreign nationals may have been targeted.

Call centre shifted from Delhi to Gurugram

The accused persons were operating fake call centres at different locations and cities. Initially they operated from Delhi and shifted to Udyog Vihar for six months. Then they shifted their fake call centre to a building in Gurugram for the past two months, according to the initial information.

The employees of the fake call centres were allegedly receiving monthly salaries ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. They were also getting commissions for any lead and carrying out the fraud.

17 computers, 6 laptops, 5 mobile phones and other equipment, which were used in the cybercrime, were recovered.

Police team raided Sector 61 building

ACP Cyber Crime Gurugram Gaurav Phogat said the police received information about an illegal call centre on Wednesday evening, following which a team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Dinesh, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station South.

“Yesterday evening, Cyber Crime Police Station Gurugram received information about an illegal call centre being operated. Acting on the information, a team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Dinesh, SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station South. The team raided units 1818 and 1819 on the 18th floor of the building, a commercial space located in Sector 61, Gurugram, where 12 men and five women were found working at this call centre,” Phogat said.

Computers, laptops and vehicle recovered

He said the police recovered computer systems, laptops, mobile phones and a vehicle allegedly used in the crime. He added that the duration of the operation at the premises was being verified.

“From them, we recovered 15 computer machines, six laptops, five mobile phones and a Defender vehicle used in the crime. According to preliminary questioning, they had been running the call centre at this location for the past four months. However, an investigation will establish the exact duration after we obtain the rent agreement from the owner of the unit,” he said.

Police will examine computers’ data through a forensic audit to establish the number of victims. The forensic audit will reveal how many people were contacted and how many were cheated daily. Three main accused have been taken into remand for further questioning.

However, preliminary questioning had not revealed these details yet.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)