Section 144, Ban on Construction Activities: Gurugram Takes Strict Measures to Curb Air Pollution

Air Pollution: The Gurugram administration in the order said that the burning of waste materials, such as garbage, leaves, plastic, and rubber, has been strictly prohibited in all areas.

New Delhi: As the air quality in the region further deteriorated, authorities in Gurugram, Noida and other NCR regions ramped up strict measures to curb the pollution. As part of their efforts, the Gurugram District Magistrate issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.

Burning of Waste Materials Banned

The administration in the order said that the burning of waste materials, such as garbage, leaves, plastic, and rubber, has been strictly prohibited in all areas of Gurugram, news agency ANI reported.

According to the order, individuals, groups or entities found to be in violation of this order shall be penalised in accordance with the relevant provisions of the law.

Measure Taken in Noida, Greater Noida

In an order, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said it will strictly ensure compliance with the anti-pollution body’s orders and impose ban on construction activities across Noida and Greater Noida, among others.

“The ban will not be on exempted essential works but only on those where applicable,” District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

“All construction activities except those exempted by the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)) will be strictly banned and other guidelines of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) will be strictly enforced in the district,” Verma told PTI.

Anil Yadav, DCP Traffic says, ” Due to the increasing pollution, Noida Police has conducted a special campaign, action taken against 10-year old diesel vehicles and 15-year old petrol vehicles and action also taken against vehicles with no pollution certificate and fitness certificate. It was a campaign for 15 days. We have seized around 175 vehicles which were 10-15 days old and 7000 vehicles have been fined…”

On closure of physical classes up to class 5 in schools, the DM said the rule is not binding on institutes. However, he added that the administration will issue an advisory for switching to online classes in the coming days once it goes through the details of the order.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s regional officer (Noida) Utsav Sharma said on Thursday evening that CAQM’s provisions under GRAP III have been invoked in the region.

The actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

Gopal Rai Calls Emergency Meeting

As the air quality in the national capital continue to deteriorate, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Rai said, “A meeting of all the concerned departments has been called on Friday at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the effective implementation of stage III of GRAP”.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier today announced the implementation of stage III of GRAP in the wake of declining air quality.

A ban has been imposed on construction work in the National Capital Region (NCR). However, exemptions have been made for railway services, metro services, healthcare-related activities, defence-related activities, etc.

As per the CAQM, the GRAP for the NCR has been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi viz. Stage I ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300). Stage II ‘Very poor’ (AQI 301-400), Stage III ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV ‘Severe +’ (AQI>450).

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday for the fifth day in a row with an Air Quality Index of 346, according to SAFAR-India. As per the SAFAR-India, the city’s AQI has been in the ‘very poor’ category since Sunday (309).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.