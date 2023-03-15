Home

Delhiites, Do You Have A Flight To Catch? Gurugram Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over Repair Work on NH-48

For Badarpur Border, Jasola, Ashram Noida Greater Noida commuters/Vehicles are recommended to take Gurugram FB road-Badkal- Badarpur border-Ashram road, Noida Greater Noida.

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Wednesday issued an advisory to avoid traffic congestion due to repair work on the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokri. The stretch between Rangpuri and Rajokri on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway will be closed for 90 days, which will affect commuters going to and from Delhi to Gurugram.

The traffic advisory issued by the Gurugram police recommends alternate routes for Delhiites who would be going to Indira Gandhi International Airport (T1-3) during this period.

The Central Delhi commuters/vehicles are recommended to stay on NH-48.

For South, South-East Delhi Commuters/ Vehicles are recommended to take MG road Via Ghitorni-Mehrauli-South, South-east, East Delhi.

“With the current infra upgradation work by the NHAI on NH-48 between Rang Puri and Rajoukari Stretch. There can be traffic congestion on the expressway. To avoid major delay and inconvenience commuters are requested to take alternate routes,” read the advisory.

On the first day of a scheduled diversion, the traffic in Delhi-Gurgaon expressway crawled, especially between Rangpuri and Rajokri. The scheduled diversion will last till mid-June to facilitate linking the road with Dwarka Expressway.

According to the advisory for West, Northwest-Delhi Commuters/Vehicles are recommended to take Old Delhi Road-Dundahera Border- kapashera Border Dwarka Link Road-Dwarka-West, North-West Delhi.

“For any inconvenience, you are requested to dial 1095, 0124-2386000 Gurugram Traffic control room in this regard,” the traffic police said.

Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway Partially Closed: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Delhi Police olice on Monday issued a traffic advisory on diversions in connection with the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari.

Traffic near Shiv Murti intersection shall be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads. The closure of carriageways may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

People who are going towards Airport/ISBT/Railway Stations are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” the advisory said.

The commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

The travelers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover.

The commuters coming from Gurugram, Kapashera & Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201.

“The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period,” the advisory added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.