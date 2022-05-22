Gurugram: In an unusual incident, the Gurugram district consumer forum has slapped a fine of nearly Rs 4 lakh on the management of a gated housing society and its security agency in connection with the lapse of safety that led to a dog bite incident. The matter against the management of DLF City’s The Magnolias society was raised in the consumer court after a complaint was filed by Pankaj Aggarwal in September last year, where he lived as a tenant with his family on the first floor.Also Read - Gurugram's Ritu, 25, Dies But Dowry In India Doesn't

The complaint read: "As per the rent agreement, I paid Rs 3 lakh as rent and Rs 1 lakh as maintenance charges monthly. It was in February 2020 that my daughter, Shivi, took a lift to go to the 22nd floor to meet her uncle. On the 10th floor, a servant of Rakesh Kapoor, one of the accused, entered the lift with a dog."

"It jumped on my daughter and bit her and left her traumatized. The servant left my child there and went away with the pet. She somehow managed to reach her uncle's flat from where we took her to the hospital. She could not attend school for two weeks, was confined to the home and traumatized for life," the plea added.

During the course of the hearing in the consumer forum, the court held six people guilty of the incident. Following the hearing, the court of Sanjeev Jindal said that The Magnolias management and the security agency were fined for deficiency in service that caused mental agony to the victim, a girl child, and her family.

The court also asked the management, including society president, estate manager and secretary, to pay an additional 9 percent interest since the date of admission of the case to the court and legal expenses of around Rs 20,000 to fully compensate the victim.

According to the court order, the judge said that while the fine amount might sound too much to many, it was just three months of the society’s maintenance charges.