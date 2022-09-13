Gurugram: The Leela Ambience Hotel, a five-star hotel in Gurugram’s Ambience mall received a hoax bomb threat call on Tuesday afternoon. The hotel is located on the Delhi-Gurugram border, and the information about the bomb threat in the Leela Hotel came to the hotel’s landline operator.Also Read - Woman Plans Kidnap Of Minor Girl Including Her Own Daughter For Ransom, Arrested By Gurugram Police

The police were immediately alerted after which a dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and evacuated people from the hotel.

Speaking to the media immediately after the call, Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Police said that a team of police and a bomb squad reached the spot and an investigation is underway. An unidentified person called the hotel’s reception desk at around 11.55 a.m. “It was a male voice that said a bomb will explode in the (Ambience) mall,” sources said.

However, after Gurugram police conducted a one-and-a-half-hour search operation it was found that the bomb information was wrong.

Police and bomb squad team arrived at Leela Hotel on Gurgaon-Delhi border after an unidentified caller informed the presence of bomb in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/HGkZLFvFcF — Sagrika Kissu (@SagrikaKissu) September 13, 2022

The Leela hotel was made completely empty during the search operation and a team has been constituted to arrest the unidentified caller. The BDDS checked the entire hotel and its surroundings during the search operation, the police said.

Cyber cell and cyber crime team engaged in search of accused, said Gurugram Police. The Leela hotel has also increased the number of security staff after receiving the call.