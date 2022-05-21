New Delhi: 25-year-old MBA graduate Ritu Yadav had been married for a little more than three months. She was found dead at her parents’ home in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar extension on Thursday. She allegedly hanged herself and left a suicide note where she blamed her husband and in-laws for her death. Police said Ritu Yadav had allegedly scribbled on her arm and palm blaming her in-laws and husband for extensive harassment meted out against her for “dowry“.Also Read - Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Gets Wife Gang raped by Relatives, Uploads Video Online For Dowry

The scribbled message also mentioned that a five-page suicide note was left by her over the torture she faced. She said her husband and in-laws were responsible for her death. Ritu also claimed that her husband had only married her for dowry.

‘The suicide note – Dowry harassment’

“My husband married me for dowry and to bring a maid home. I want a divorce but he is not agreeing to it… we do not even talk,” Ritu Yadav said in the suicide note, according to a report by The Indian Express.

“I wanted to work… I have just one request that my husband does not get the job of a government teacher, which he wants. Otherwise, the lives of children will be ruined,” she wrote in the note. “I came to my house on May 5 with the thought that I would never return. My body should be cremated in my native village.”

Police have now registered an FIR against Ritu Yadav’s husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and his wife on charges of dowry-related death. They are yet to be arrested.

“We have recovered the suicide note in which the victim alleged that she was harassed by her husband and three other members of his family for dowry. An FIR has been registered and we have initiated a probe. The accused are yet to be arrested. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem,” Rajeev Kumar, ACP Udyog Vihar, was quoted as saying in the report.

The victim’s brother, Kuldeep Yadav, said his sister got married on February 18. He said his family had paid more amount of dowry they could afford to the accused’s family so that his sister would be spared of any trouble. He said Ritu Yadav’s in-laws had demanded for a “Tata Harrier car” but they “gave them the top model of Tata Safari costing Rs 18 lakh”.

“It was an arranged marriage. Her husband had a government job and we had inquired about him… which showed it was a good match. Humne apni haisiyat se zyada dahej diya taaki hamari behen ko koi pareshan na kare (We gave them more dowry than we could afford so they wouldn’t bother her),” he said.

‘Ritu Yadav loved animals’

Kuldeep Yadav, who was unable to hold back his tears, recalled how his sister wanted to open an animal shelter. However, she and her dream are all gone now. He said his sister completed her graduation (B.Com – Honours) from a government college in Gurugram and had done an MBA in Human Resources from a college in Sector 40. He said his sister’s in-laws gave her an ultimatum to not work in a private sector.

“She loved animals. Whenever she spotted a street dog that needed help, she would rescue it. They tortured and mentally harassed her with repeated taunts about dowry. She wanted to be independent, but they put a condition that they would not allow her to work in the private sector. So, she was preparing for a government job,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

Dowries have been officially banned in India for over 60 years now. However, the practice still persists and cases of suicide related to dowry continue to report. Cases of deaths related to dissatisfaction over the amount of dowry received still prevail.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)