Good News for Gurugram: City gets 100 new E-buses to operate on 20 routes; Check fares and routes here

A total of 100 electric buses have been deployed in the city and will ply on 20 routes. The routes have been finalised, and the buses have been undergoing trial runs for nearly a month.

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New Delhi: In a major move aimed at making public transportation more convenient, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a newly constructed electric bus depot in Sector 48 under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. He also launched electric bus services in Gurugram.

A total of 100 electric buses have arrived in the city and will operate on 20 routes. The routes for their operation have been finalised. Trial runs of the buses had been underway for around a month.

Here are some of the key details:

A dedicated depot has been developed in Sector 48 for the operation and maintenance of electric buses.

Charging stations for electric buses have been installed at the bus depot in Sector 10.

Charging stations for electric buses have been installed at the bus depot in Sector 10. The necessary infrastructure for the regular operation of the buses has been put in place.

Earlier, around 150 CNG-powered buses were operating in Gurugram under the city’s local public transport system.

Over time, these buses had become old and deteriorated in condition.

The arrival of new electric buses is expected to give a fresh boost to the city’s public transport system.

Electric buses will not emit smoke during operation, helping reduce local air pollution and promote environmental protection.

100 Electric Buses to Operate on These 20 Routes

Route No. 307: Three buses from IMT Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21.

Route No. 315: Five buses from Habitat, Sector 99A, to Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

Route No. 316: Three buses from Millennium City to Sector 37, Pace City.

Route No. 317: Six buses from Conscient Habitat, Sector 99A, to Kendriya Vihar.

Route No. 318: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk (Gaushala Ground) to Bhondsi Police Chowki.

Route No. 319: Five buses from Thana Mor to Gurugram Railway Station.

Route No. 254A: Five buses from Thana Mor to Gurugram Bus Stand.

Route No. 254B: Five buses from Pataudi Road Railway Station, Heli Mandi, to Gurugram Bus Stand.

Route No. 320: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Ambience Mall.

Route No. 321: Five buses from Dundahera to Sikanderpur Metro Station.

Route No. 322: Five buses from Dhankot to Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

Route No. 323: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Thana Mor.

Route No. 324: Five buses from BPTP, Sector 37D, to Tata Intellion Park, Sector 58.

Route No. 325: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

Route No. 326: Five buses from Ram Mandir, Palam Vihar, to Tata Intellion Park, Sector 58.

Route No. 328: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro Station.

Route No. 329: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Kankrola/Bhangrola villages.

Route No. 330: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Wazirpur T-point.

Route No. 112: Eight buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Sector 55/56 Metro Station.

Route No. 127: Five buses from Millennium City Centre Metro Station, Gate No. 4, to Seegram-107/Sector 107.

Cheaper Travel Compared to Cabs and Taxi

With the launch of electric bus services, residents will have access to affordable and convenient public transportation. Working professionals, students and daily commuters will no longer have to rely on expensive alternatives such as cabs and taxis.

The buses will also make it easier for people to reach metro stations, railway stations, industrial areas, residential sectors and other major locations across the city. This is expected to reduce travel expenses and encourage greater use of public transportation.