Gurugram: Following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Gurugram, the district health department has decided to again start random Covid-19 tests at all public places. For this drive, the government health facilities have prepared their action plan. According to the health officials, random Covid-19 tests would start at the malls, markets, metro stations, bus stands and other public places.

At these spots, the district health department would set up Covid testing camps during the evening hours where random samples of people would be taken. The officials said that two camps would be set up at public locations every evening. The camps would comprise both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests.

"According to the guidelines of the Central government, a test-track-treatment scheme is now being adopted for the prevention of the Covid-19 infections. Instructions have been given to conduct 70 per cent RT-PCR tests and 30 per cent rapid antigen tests. Nearly 90 per cent of RT-PCR tests are being conducted in the district," said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Virender Yadav.

The district health department would also enhance rapid antigen tests, which would be used for mass screening of the people.

“The health department has recently received 20,000 rapid antigen kits. Most of the antigen tests will be done in the camps. Those found positive for Covid-19 during tests will be isolated and those who come in contact with them will be tracked and examined. At the same time, if the report of the antigen test is found negative, but the person shows Covid-like symptoms, then his/her RT-PCR test will also be done” Yadav added.