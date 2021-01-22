Chandigarh: A woman healthcare worker died in Gurugram on Friday, days after she received a COVID-19 vaccine shot. However, an official said there was no evidence yet to suggest any link between the death and the vaccination as of yet. Also Read - 3 Out of 4 Deaths Among Health Workers 'Unrelated' to Vaccine Jab, Clarifies Centre

The 55-year-old woman died at her home in Gurugram.

"She had been administered COVID-19 vaccination on January 16. Her family reported her sudden death at her home today, but there is nothing yet to suggest and link with the vaccination," Chief Medical Officer of Gurugram Virender Yadav said over phone.

“However, we have sent her viscera for investigation and details will be known once the report comes,” he added.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in Haryana on Saturday with several health workers, the foremost warriors in the battle against the pandemic, getting the shots on the opening day.

(With PTI inputs)