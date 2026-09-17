Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Bainsla was drunk, chased biker Siya for 2-KM, big revelation in SIT investigation

Gurugram Hit and Run Case Latest Updates: Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish, accused in the hit-and-run in Gurugram, Haryana, were sent to 2-day police custody.

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Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Bainsla was drunk, chased biker Siya for 2-KM, big revelation in SIT investigation (File)

Gurugram hit and run case: Kalyan Bainsla and his brother-in-law Lavnish, accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, were on Wednesday sent to two-day police custody by a local court, police said. On the other hand, an SIT team has been formed to investigate the accident and its initial investigation has revealed a big disclosure.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case which will work under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime against Women) Sushila Devi. The team will include Inspector Manoj Yadav, Station House Officer, Sector 56, Vinay, Sub-Inspector in charge of CIA Sohna and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jagbir and Narender of Sohna Crime Unit.

SIT findings

According to media reports, the SIT investigation has revealed that the accused Kalyan Bainsla was driving the car himself at the time of the incident and three other friends were also present in the car with Bainsla. His cousin Lavnish was sitting next to him. Lavnish has also been arrested in this incident. It is alleged that it was Lavneesh who instigated the main accused Kalyan Bainsla to chase the woman biker Shivani Chauhan. At present, the police have taken blood and urine samples of the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused had partied at the club the night before the incident.

Investigations have also revealed that on the morning of September 13, there was an argument between the accused and the bikers. The accused and Shivani, a woman biker, first got into an argument near the Sector-53 metro station and then the accused chased the woman biker for about two km. On the other hand, a chaiwala in the case had also talked to the media as an eyewitness and gave information about the incident. The eyewitness had told that there was an argument and argument between the biker and the accused. The police are now also examining the CCTV footage of the vicinity.

At present, the police have dramatised the crime scene and the next hearing will be held on September 18 after the two-day remand is over. The police have also issued notices to two other accused in the car asking them to join the investigation.

On September 13, Kalyan Bainsla, a gym operator from Palwal, hit the motorcycle of Delhi biker Shivani Chauhan alias Siya with his car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Due to the collision, Shivani fell on the road and dragged for a long distance, its video was also revealed.

During his appearance on Wednesday, defence counsel Lalit Bindal argued, “The court today granted the application seeking two-day police custody and handed them over to the police for two days. Bainsla (33) and Lavneesh (34) were arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday.”

Shivani, 27, said Bainsla’s arrest was not enough. Talking to the media after recording her statement in the district court on Tuesday night, Shivani also hit back at Bainsla’s relative Kamal’s claim that she was pretending to be a victim. He said that if Bainsla gets bail within three days, it cannot be considered as strict action.

“There were two other people in the car. They should also be arrested. They should be punished. If this does not happen, such incidents will continue to happen,” said Kamal, Kalyan Bainsla’s cousin in an interview to PTI Video. “The girl is pretending to be a victim. Shivani objected to the allegation that she was doing all this to increase followers.

Victim had contested Delhi election

On the other hand, the victim Shivani said, “I contested the municipal corporation elections from Kalkaji in Delhi in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I did not want to reveal my identity but now it has been exposed. I will stand firm for myself. I don’t care what his followers are saying. Their mentality is wrong,” she said.