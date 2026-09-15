Gurugram hit-and-run case: Accused Kalyan Baisla arrested, says Gurugram Police; charged with ‘attempt to murder’

The dispute between Sia and Kalyan Bainsla continues unabated. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Kalyan Bainsla has been detained by police in Rajasthan, according to his lawyer.

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Gurugram hit and run case: Accused Kalyan Baisla detained, charged with 'attempt to murder' (File)

Gurugram Hit And Run Case: In the latest update in the hit and run case on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Haryana, accused Kalyan Baisla has been arrested in Dausa, Rajasthan. The police will now present Kalyan in the Gurugram court.

According to reports, Kalyan Baisla has also been charged with attempt to murder charge. Gurugram Police had taken suo motu cognizance after the viral video. In the investigation of the case registered at Sector-56 police station, a thorough analysis of CCTV footage was done. Based on the CCTV, section 109 BNS (attempt to murder) was added. There is a provision of punishment up to 10 years in this section. Preparations are underway to arrest the accused car driver soon. Gurugram police warned that playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Naveen Baisla, the lawyer representing Kalyan Baisla, the accused in the Gurugram biker case, said, “The video circulating on social media is completely edited and my client is not at fault. Both vehicles were speeding. The collision occurred, and my client, Kalyan Baisla, panicked. That’s why he fled the scene. Whether Kalyan is a suspect in this case is a matter of investigation. The police are conducting their own investigation.”

Bike dragged on the road

On Sunday, a car hit a female biker’s sports bike on Golf Course Road, causing her to fall off the bike and dragging it for several meters. The car’s occupants fled the scene. The young woman riding the bike has been identified as Siya. She sustained injuries after falling onto the road. Siya shared the incident on her Instagram profile.

According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with her group on Golf Course Road on Sunday. She alleged that men in a car had been following them since the start of the ride.

I was asked to stop the bike: Sia

Victim Sia said, “… It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me. When my fellow rider tried to stop him—telling him to halt because it was his fault—he kept insisting that it was not his fault and that it was my fault. He didn’t stop; instead, he jumped the red light, took a left turn, and fled the scene.”