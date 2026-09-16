Gurugram hit-and-run case: ‘First thumbs-up, then a dirty gesture’, reveals rider Siya’s brother

Biker Siya was injured in a road rage incident on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Police have also taken major action in the infamous case. Accused Kalyan Bainsla has been arrested and Section 109 BNS of Attempt to Murder has been added to the FIR.

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Motorcyclist Shivani Chauhan, known as Sia, arrives at the District Courts complex to record her statement in connection with the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, in Gurugram (PTI pic)

In the latest development, Dipankar, brother of the victim biker Shivani Chauhan also known as Siya, said that the incident occurred around 7.30 am. According to him, the impact was so severe that despite her riding gear, her knee is swollen, her back and neck muscles are strained and her left arm and both palms are bruised.

Siya says that all the accused in the car should be arrested. There’s no safety for girls in Gurugram. Her father, Roshan Chauhan, says that despite all this, her daughter wasn’t scared at all, nor does she need to be. Those who did the wrong should be the ones who felt threatened.

Victim Sia said, “I’ve just had tests done, including an ECG; I’m experiencing body pain—especially in my knees and pelvic area—so I also got X-rays taken. The reports are still awaited; once they come in, we’ll show them to the doctor and see what the next steps are.”

Car collided after eight or nine kilometers

Siya has two brothers, Harsh and Deepankar. She is also interested in social service and politics. She also helps her father with the property business. Deepankar explains that his sister has a group of only two or three friends.

Deepankar said, “I go to the Bikers’ Cafe in Gurugram with them once or twice a month in the morning. I also meet the other bikers in Gurugram. In total, we have a group of 20-25 bikers. Previously, I used to ride a scooter, but I’m also passionate about bikes.”

“Seven or eight months ago, they purchased an Aprilia RS 457 bike for approximately ₹4.5 lakh. On Sunday morning, they all rode their bikes to Golf Course Road. Usually, this road is a empty on holidays. Before the group ride, we turned on the camera. Everyone rode at a normal speed, taking videos. After covering eight or nine kilometers, a car driver quickly overtook us and came forward.”

First a thumbs up, then a dirty gesture

“First, he gave the group a thumbs-up, cheering them on. Then, he suddenly slowed down. Didi also slowed down to maintain distance. But he began making obscene gestures and trying to stop the bike. Didi signaled him to stay away. The bike was in the third lane, and the car was in the first. Then he suddenly overtook, hit her, and sped away,” he added.