Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case: Bike Rider Siya hits back at accused, says “If you were hurt, why didn’t you stop?”

Sia’s video opens with an interview featuring Bainsla, who says he did not know whether the person riding the motorcycle was a man or a woman. He also claims that only one side of the incident had been presented.

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Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

New Delhi: Instagram creator ‘rebelwheels_sia_’ has released a video for the first time since the collision with a car in Gurugram, responding to statements made by the accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla. In a three-minute video, Sia questioned Bainsla’s claim that he did not know a woman was riding the motorcycle and that he felt very sorry for her. In a strong retaliation, Sia said that if he was genuinely concerned, why did he not stop after the accident?

Question Raised Over ‘Didn’t See the Woman’ Claim

Sia’s video begins with an interview of Bainsla. In the interview, he can be heard saying that he did not know whether the person riding the motorcycle was a man or a woman and that only one side of the incident had been presented. On Bainsla’s statement, “I felt very sorry for that girl,” Siya said that he is claiming that the bikers were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down. However, according to her, his full video clearly shows who was actually trying to corner whom on the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

Questions Also Raised Over the Pursuit

Raising the pertinent question, Sia said why the car occupants continued to follow the bikers for such a long distance if they felt that the bikers were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down. She said, “If you felt that we were repeatedly speeding up and slowing down, then why did you follow me all the way?”

Sia also rejected the claim that the car occupants did not know that a woman was riding the motorcycle. According to her, the car occupants saw her hair, came close to her, gestured at her, and even signalled for her to stop the bike. In such circumstances, she said, it is not possible to now claim that they were unaware that a woman was riding the motorcycle.

Two Videos Capture the Entire Sequence of the Accident

Sia also pointed out that there were 22 to 23 people at the spot, yet only two videos have emerged. She questioned why these two videos were not sufficient in what she described as a hit-and-run case.

According to Siya, one video shows the car coming directly from the opposite lane into the third lane, hitting the motorcycle and then driving away. In the second video, recorded by her camera, the car can be seen moving from the first lane towards the third lane, hitting her motorcycle and dragging it along with the car before she eventually falls onto the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

Accused says collision accidental, victim alleges deliberate hit

The accused admitted the collision was his fault but denied deliberately hitting her and claimed he fled fearing an attack by a group of bikers. Amid outrage over the incident after the victim shared a video of the collision on social media, the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, said he lost control of his car near a U-turn, resulting in the collision.

The incident took place on Sunday when the sports bike of the victim, who identified herself as Siya in social media posts, was allegedly struck from the side by a car driven by Bainsla while overtaking.

The impact knocked her off the two-wheeler and sent her skidding several metres along the road. Siya escaped with minor injuries and later shared footage of the incident captured by a camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike.