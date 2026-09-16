Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case Update: Haryana women commission seeks protection for woman biker, her family

Gurugram police said Bainsla made indecent remarks toward the woman biker, who had shared a video of the dramatic hit-and-run incident, sparking concerns over rash driving, harassment and the safety of women and two-wheeler riders.

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Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case

New Delhi: The Haryana State Women Commission (HSWC) has directed police to ensure that the woman and her family face no threat, pressure or harassment. This comes after HSWC took suo motu cognisance of an incident in which a gym owner allegedly hit a woman biker with his speeding car in Gurugram. In a letter to the Gurugram police commissioner dated September 14, HSWC chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said the commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident after a video of it surfaced on social media.

“An incident has come to the notice of the Haryana State Commission for Women through a video circulating on social media, wherein the driver of the vehicle… is allegedly seen intentionally hitting a woman rider with the vehicle,” the letter said.

The contents of the video disclose a serious threat to the life, safety and dignity of the woman, the commission said. Priyadarshini directed the concerned Gurugram DCP to ensure the woman biker’s safety, medical assistance and legal aid.

She also directed police to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence. It called for prompt action in accordance with law, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, with the letter recommending consideration of the offence of attempt to murder.

“Ensure that no threat, pressure or harassment is caused to the woman or her family…Ensure preventive action also,” the commission further directed. The commission sought an Action Taken Report from the Gurugram police, along with a copy of the FIR or Daily Diary Report and other relevant records.

A gym owner accused of ramming his speeding car into a woman biker, knocking her off and sending her skidding down a road, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempt to murder and stalking following a two-day search, Gurugram police said.

Kalyan Bainsla and a cousin, who were together on Sunday when the collision took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, were held from Rajasthan. Gurugram police said Bainsla passed indecent comments against the woman biker, who shared a video of the dramatic hit-and-run, which raised concerns over rash driving, harassment and the vulnerability of women and two-wheeler riders.

Gym owner, cousin nabbed in Gurugram hit-and-run case

A gym owner accused of ramming his speeding car into a woman biker, knocking her off and sending her skidding down a road, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempt to murder and stalking following a two-day search, police said. Kalyan Bainsla and a cousin, who were together on Sunday when the collision took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, were nabbed from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram.

The police said Bainsla passed indecent comments against 27-year-old biker Shivani Chauhan, who shared a video of the dramatic hit-and-run, which raised concerns over rash driving, harassment and the vulnerability of women and two-wheeler riders.

After his arrest, he also tried to escape custody on the pretext of urinating, fell, and got hurt, they said. He was given first aid at a hospital. Bainsla, 33, has been accused of grazing Chauhan, who was riding an Aprilia RS 457, at speed in his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, coming from behind.

The police impounded the car, registered in the name of an acquaintance, and also arrested Bainsla’s cousin, Lovneesh, who was with him in the car at the time of the incident.

A Gurugram police spokesperson said, “The police team is questioning both accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh. We will take them on police remand after they are produced in a city court tomorrow.” Lavneesh, 34, is a resident of New Colony, Palwal.

(With PTI Inputs)