Gurugram Horror: Live-in partner pours sanitiser on private parts of 19-year-old, sets ablaze

A 19-year-old woman faced violence by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The teen, who hails from Tripura, is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Gurugram Horror: Live-in partner pours sanitiser on private parts of 19-year-old, sets her ablaze

Gurugram Horror: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana where a 19-year-old young woman from Tripura faced brutal violence from her live-in partner in Gurugram. According to police, the accused man poured sanitiser on the victim’s private parts and set them on fire. The victim told police that the accused man, also a 19-year-old, hit her on the head with a metal bottle and tried to attack her with a knife.

What Did The Victim Say?

In her complaint, the 19-year-old victim said that the accused tortured her for three consecutive days and forced physical relation on her on the pretext of marriage. The victim is a biotechnology student, who hails from Tripura, studying in Gurugram.

Victim In Critical Condition

Police stated that the victim is in a critical condition. She alleged that the accused man assaulted her on February 19 following a heated argument over their marriage. She is currently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Accused Arrested

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused man, identified as Shivam, a Delhi resident. The court has sent him to judicial custody.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim met the accused through an online dating app last year. Following chatting and meeting, both decided to move in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Marriage talks had also reportedly started between the families.

What Exactly Happened?

Preliminary findings revealed that the late-night arguments over marriage started between the couple. Soon, the argument turned violent when the accused man started torturing the young woman.

Medical examinations also confirmed multiple severe injuries, police said.

According to Gurugram DCP (South) Hitesh Yadav, the victim was first rushed to a government hospital in Gurugram in critical condition. She was later shifted to AIIMS and then Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

The case came to light after the victim’s mother alerted cops. “My daughter called me and pleaded to save her from the assault,” she said.

The victim’s family has demanded attempted murder and rape charges against the accused.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means or false promise of marriage), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Further investigation is underway.

