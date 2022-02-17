Gurugram: Days after two women died due to a structural collapse in Gurugram high-rise Chintels Paradiso, a housing society built by state-owned NBCC in Gurgaon has been declared unsafe. District deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav directed the residents of NBCC Green View in Sector 37 D, which was deemed unsafe last year after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, to vacate the condominium by March 1 citing that the residential complex is no longer safe to live in.Also Read - Gurugram Building Collapse: Haryana Govt Orders Structural Audit Amid Protests

He also directed the developer of NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till they carry out the repairs and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals. The decision has been taken in the interest of the flat owners and consensus between them and the building authority NBCC. We will oversee the compensation and rehabilitation of the residents, Yadav told news agency PTI.

Like Paradiso, Green View is a relatively new project. It was inaugurated in 2010 and started giving possession of flats in 2017. It has 923 flats, of which 263 apartments have been sold.

What are the option given to the residents of Green View

To move into alternative accommodations that NBCC will provide, with all the costs, including shifting, to be borne by the PSU. For families who don’t want these alternative flats, the rent for an apartment similar in size will be borne by NBCC. Families also have the option of exiting Green View altogether – those who no longer want to live in the condominium in future will get a full refund along with interest within one month, the deputy commissioner said. The decision on refund will, however, be taken after a four-member expert committee of CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) and IIT Roorkee file their report on another safety audit that has been commissioned. If the buildings are reparable, and the NBCC, after repairs, offers safety certificates to residents, they can continue to live there. Residents will continue to retain ownership of the flats even if they are not staying there and the buildings will not be demolished, if such an eventuality arose, without providing compensation to the owners.

The deputy commissioner said it has come to the fore that the fault lies with NBCC and the contractor. He said the report given by IIT Delhi regarding the structure of the building would be shared with the residents.

The second expert committee, comprising four members from Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) and IIT Roorkee, will also talk to the residents and explain all the aspects while conducting the safety audit of the building, said officials.

Chairman and managing director of NBCC P K Gupta said the corporation will take full responsibility as the flats have been constructed by them. He said the condition of flats had deteriorated within four to five years, which shouldn’t have happened. “We were surprised to find cracks in the outer parts of the buildings, after which the IIT-Delhi team under Prof Anup Krishnan visited and recommended testing. During testing, it was found that the water in that area has high quality of chloride which is leading to corrosion,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.