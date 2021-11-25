Gurugram: Keeping in mind the rising level of air pollution, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday installed over 71 air purifiers in Haryana’s Gurugram district.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Supreme Court Re-Imposes Construction Ban, Delhi Govt to Pay Rs 5000 to Affected Workers

Speaking to news agency IANS, one GMDA official said that the air purifiers have been mainly installed in the places where the level of pollution is relatively higher so that “the ill-effects of pollution on the health of the people can be reduced. He said that 42 more air purifiers are being planned to be installed in the district. Also Read - Delhi Govt Lifts Ban on Construction and Demolition Activities; To Take Call on Schools and WFH on Nov 24

Giving further details, GMDA Additional CEO Subhash Yadav said in this project in the district, a plan to install air purifiers under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CAR) was started in August-2020. Also Read - Air Pollution: Kejriwal Govt Extends Ban on Entry of Trucks, Work From Home For Employees Till Nov 26

“This project was started by Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar in November 2020. The Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) is implementing this project. The work of operation and maintenance is also being done under his supervision,” Yadav said.

He said that according to a study, vehicular smoke is responsible for 40 per cent of the increase in pollution in the National Capital Region, and keeping this in mind, the project has been started.

Apart from this, 15 air purifiers at IFFCO Chowk, 12 near Sikanderpur Metro Station, 6 near Sector 44, near Red Light Area, 8 near Medanta hospital, 8 at Bakhtawar Chowk, 7 near Max Hospital, 7 at AIT Chowk, 8 near Sector-54 metro station and 1 air purifier has been installed at GMDA Sector 44 office.

Radha Goel, Deputy Director, IPCA, said “the increasing level of pollution in the NCR is a matter of concern for all of us”.

“The special feature of the air purifiers installed is that it works on the principle of filtration. This air purifier installed at around 5 feet height has an exhaust which absorbs the particulates causing pollution of the environment. The pollution around can be reduced by 40-50 per cent through these air purifiers. Also, the operation and maintenance of these air purifiers will be done by the IPCA for 3 years,” she said.

(With inputs from IANS)