New Delhi: At least 28 people including children were reportedly hospitalised after they consumed adulterated prasad at a fair in Gurugram. The incident happened on Tuesday night at the event in Gurugram's Mubarikpur area.

Around 28 people including at least 8-10 children fell ill after they consumed some juice (prasad) at the fair. They were later rushed to hospital nearby and their treatment is underway, according to a report by India Today. The juice was believed to be laced with intoxicants.

Police are further probing the matter.

(More details are awaited)