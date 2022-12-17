Gurugram Lawyer Stops Mercedes To Answer Nature’s Call, 3 Men With Knife Rob His Car

Lawyer Anuj Bedi, who lives in Sector 66, in his complaint, alleged that three men fled with his car after he stopped his vehicle on a roadside to urinate.

Gurugram: A lawyer in Gurugram was robbed off his Mercedes car at knife-point by three men in Sector 29. Lawyer Anuj Bedi, who lives in Sector 66, in his complaint, alleged that men fled with his car after he stopped his vehicle on a roadside to urinate. According to the complainant, the incident took place between the fire station and Audi showroom chowk in Sector 29 area Thursday around 8.50 pm.

“I was returning home from a liquor shop in Sector 29 in my white Mercedes-C220 (2014 model) car. I stopped my car on a roadside just ahead of the Audi showroom chowk, and went to urinate,” he said.

“I had left my car running and when I returned, a Hyundai car came from behind and stopped in front of my car. Three men came out of it and one of them held me at knife-point and threatened me. Finally they fled away with my car,” Anuj Bedi said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 382 (snatching by using criminal force), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 police station.

“We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area. The accused will be arrested soon,” said ASI Sandeep Kumar, the Investigating Officer.