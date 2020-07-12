Gurgaon Containment Zones: After shopping malls reopened in Gurgaon, both the number of cases and containment zones have gone up. Currently, there are 106 containment zones in the city. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the concerted state-Centre effort taken by NCR to combat COVID-19.

Both Gurgaon and Faridabad, because of their proximity to Delhi, are under watch. There have been 104 fatalities due to the virus in Gurgaon, while 101 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in Faridabad so far.

These two districts account for close to 12,000 virus cases.

Here is the list of containment zones

The entire area of the containment zones are being fully sanitised. Movement of the inhabitants of the containment zones shall be restricted other than for essential services and emergency movements.

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 297, while 648 fresh cases raised the state’s infection tally to 20,582, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the seven deaths reported on Saturday, three were from Faridabad, one from Gurgaon, two from Sonipat and one from Nuh district.

The districts which reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (170), Sonipat (110), Faridabad (90), Rewari (56), Ambala (42), Hisar (31), Jhajjar (28) and Panipat (21).

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,891, while 15,394 patients have recovered from the infection, it said.