Gurugram Lockdown News: At a time when strict restrictions are in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Gurugram police on Monday it has issued over 15,000 challans for not wearing face masks.

As per updates, the District police have issued 15,250 challans for not wearing face masks since the lockdown was imposed from March 25. Moreover, the police have also collected Rs 75 lakh as challan amount from them.

According to Gurugram police, maximum challans are issued in areas adjacent to high risk Large Outbreak Region (LOR). Besides, challans are also issued in market places like Sadar Bazar, sector 14, sector 31, sector 40, Galerai market, sector 5.

These challans were issued when police conducted surprise checks at market places and penalised offenders.

During the raid, many shopkeepers have also violated the norms by not wearing masks as well as violating social distancing norms. Interestingly, Gurugram police has handed over a mask to offender with strong warning after issuing a challan.

The development comes as Gurugram has a total of 8,720 Covid positive cases in the district and 7,558 patients have been discharged so far. On Monday, 108 fresh cases were reported in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)