Gurugram: A man was beaten to death by a group of nine people in Shivaji Nagar area of Gurugram. The victim, identified as Deepak aka Bhuri, had ten cases of loot, robbery, theft and extortion against him at the Shivaji Nagar police station, said a leading daily on Monday.

It said that on Friday, ten youths were drinking near Shakti Park. Following an argument, Nitin got into a brawl with the others. He left and returned after an hour with his friend, Deepak. Deepak tried to placate everyone but he, along with Nitin, was attacked with sticks and rods.

The two were thrashed for about 20 minutes which left Nitin with a fracture while Deepak had serious head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed on Saturday, said police.

On Nitin’s complaint, a case was registered against Praveen, Akash, Dillo and six others under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 338 (grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Shivaji police station. SHO Manoj Kumar said the men will be arrested soon.

According to police, the nine youth and the victim knew each other and often spent time together. All the men, who are in their 20s, have a criminal background.

There has been a spate of murders in the city lately. On August 9, three murders took place. Criminals broke into an office in Sushant Lok-1, hacked a security guard to death and escaped with cash and other documents. In another incident, a fruit and vegetable seller killed his employee for demanding his pending salary of three months. In the third incident, an unidentified person was beaten to death in Sector 51. His body was found near a school later.

On August 3, a 72-year-old woman was murdered in her home in DLF Phase-I in an apparent robbery attempt. A day before that, a 20-year-old milk seller was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants near Jhund Sarai village on Gurugram-Pataudi road.