New Delhi: ‘Twadda kutta tommy, sada kutta kutta?’ — This dramatic dialogue from Bigg Boss Season 13 by Punjabi singer and show finalist Shehnaaz Gill was taken too literally by a man in Gurugram, Haryana who beat six members of his neighbour’s family, including women and children, after one of them called his dog ‘kutta’ instead of its name ‘Tommy’. Also Read - Gurugram Allows RWAs, NGOs to Set up Small Covid Care Centres Amid Surge in Cases

The incident took place at Jyoti Park in the Cybercity area of Guguram, reported India Today website. Miffed by the dog’s violent behaviour, an area resident, Sudhir, asked his neighbour to keep the dog chained. The dog’s owner got angry over the suggestion and the fact that he did not use the dog’s name and called him ‘kutta’ in stead. Also Read - Haryana: Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad & Other 6 Districts From Tonight | List of Restrictions

An argument followed and resulted into a violent fight between the two families. The visuals from the incident, captured by another resident in the area, show the dog’s owner attacking Sudhir and his family with rods and sticks. At least six members of Sudhir’s family suffered severe injuries, the India Today report said. Also Read - Gurugram Police to Deploy Over 600 Personnel at Hospitals to Safeguard Doctors, Staff

Speaking to the mediapersons, Sudhir said that he had asked his neighbour to keep the dog chained because it used to run after his kids to bite them. Sudhir has filed a complaint against his neighbour at a police station in Gurguram and the cops have launched an investigation.