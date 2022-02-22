Gurugram: A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Gurugram after he reportedly inhaled toxic gas from a geyser in the bathroom, police said on Monday. An FIR has been lodged against the hotel owner and manager, officials said. The deceased was identified as Satdev, a Mcom student from a private university in Punjab.Also Read - 30 Women Employees Fall Sick, 2 Critical After Inhaling Toxic Fumes At Factory In Haryana’s Sonipat

The deceased's friend, Pankaj Kumar, who is a native of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and works in the Army Medical Corps, said in his complaint that he went on a tour along with his friends to Uttarakhand. They reached Dehradun on February, 14 and after visiting Mussoorie, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Delhi, they reached Gurugram on February 19, he told the police.

According to the complaint, Pankaj along with two other friends booked two rooms in a hotel. His friend Satdev went into the bathroom. But when he did not come out after 25 minutes and did not even answer, Pankaj contacted the hotel manager.

The door was broken and Satdev was found unconscious in the “smoke-filled” bathroom. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, Pankaj said in his complaint.

He alleged that the victim died after inhaling gas.

“This happened due to the negligence of the hotel manager and owner and I want strict action against them,” Pankaj told the police.

The police handed over the body to the family members of the deceased. An FIR has been registered against the hotel owner and manager under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304-A (death due to negligence), 34 (common intension) of IPC at City police station.

“An FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Vedpal, SHO of City police station.

(With inputs from PTI)