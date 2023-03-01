Home

Gurugram Man Who Went Viral for Stealing Flower Pots for G20 Summit Arrested

The flower pots were stolen by a property dealer who is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram. The police have also recovered a car and stolen flower pots from his possession.

Men in 'luxury car' caught stealing flowerpots put out for G20

Gurugram: A day after a video of a man stealing flower pots arranged as part of the preparations for the G-20 conference went viral, the man has been identified and arrested by Gurugram police on Wednesday. The flower pots were arranged by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) near Shankar Chowk.

The flower pots were stolen by a property dealer named Manmohan, 45, who is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram. The police have also recovered a car and stolen flower pots from his possession.

A video of this incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, in which two people were seen stealing pots. It is seen in the video that two people stopped, stole flower pots and fled.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from the DLF Phase-3 area late at night on Tuesday. However, the cops are looking for his accomplice. The vehicle has number plate from Hisar and is registered in the name of Manmohan’s wife.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Manmohan and his companions were returning from Delhi to Gurugram. Seeing the flower pots, they stopped their car and stole the pots and fled from the spot,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

During interrogation, the accused said he was unaware that someone was recording the video of his act. A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the culprits at the DLF Phase-3 police station.

