New Delhi: A woman has alleged that a man masturbated on her while she was on the escalators at the Huda City Metro Station in Gurugram.

The 29-year-old woman who is an interior designer said that the incident happened after she came out of a clothing store at the metro station and was climbing down escalators on Friday night at 9:25 PM.

She said that while she was on the escalators she felt something was wrong on her back. “I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me, the woman told a leading daily.

“I was visiting a friend in Gurugram and after deboarding, the Metro at the station went to a clothing store to purchase a top. After exiting the store, I was climbing down the escalator when I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him,” the woman told Hindustan Times.

The woman tried to approach the Gurugram police that very night through Facebook messenger but got no response.

The woman shared her ordeal on Twitter, following which, Gurugram police got in touch with her and asked her to lodge a written complaint.

In one of her tweets, she said, “I slapped him, which means something happened. Wasn’t that enough to ring an alarm? We don’t want free rides. We want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9.25 really that late? (sic)”

Later, when she informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials of the mishap, they called her to examine the CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

She was successful in identifying the culprit but said that she is still to decide whether to file an FIR or not.