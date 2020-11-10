Gurugram: A 28-year-old woman in Gurugram allegedly died by suicide and her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her paying guest (PG) accommodation here, police said on Tuesday. The PG caretaker at Gurgaon Sector-14 reported the incident to the police. The couple were supposed to tie the knot next month and knew each other for eight years. Also Read - Air Quality in NCR Remains Severe as AQI Crosses 450-mark in Delhi, 542 in Noida, 448 in Gurugram

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Annu Srivastava, a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. She was a manager in a private company in Gurugram. The woman used to live alone. The mother of the victim, Sudha Srivastava, has filed the police complaint against the fiance, Sudhanshu Srivastava, for abetment to suicide. The accused also hails from Uttar Pradesh and used to work in a private firm in Gurugram as a software engineer.

The complainant stated that Annu and Sudhanshu had known each other for eight years. With the consent of the family, both were to be married on December 11.

“The marriage preparations are going on but Sudhanshu and his mother Geeta Shrivastava were demanding gold jewellery as dowry from Annu and threatened to cancel the marriage if their demands were not met.

“They repeatedly threatened to break up the alliance. Being upset, she ended her life. Besides this, the accused had also abused the victim on several occasions,” the victim’s mother told the police.

“On Monday Sudhanshu had called Annu but the calls went unanswered. He informed the victim’s friend Laxmi to check with Annu, why she was not answering his phone calls. When Laxmi reached the victim’s PG, she found her hanging from a ceiling fan inside her room. She immediately informed the PG caretaker, who reported the matter to the police,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday evening.

“A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the man on the complaint filed by the deceased’s mother at Sector-14 police station. Further investigation is on,” he said.

IANS