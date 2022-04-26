Manesar: A massive fire broke out in a pile of garbage in Manesar in Gurugram on late Monday night. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area. According to reports, The fire was reported following a massive dust storm in Delhi-NCR during the evening. As many as 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours.Also Read - Thieves Break Open Private Bank ATM, Walk Away With Rs 13.28 Lakh in Gurugram

It is reported that the fire erupted while some women were cooking food in the open as the wind led to the fire in the shanties, which later spread to a vast area. Several explosions were also reported in the area where gas cylinders were placed.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed huge flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the area. Many residents of Gurugram captured the blaze from their balconies and shared images and videos on social media platforms.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in garbage near sector-6 of Manesar in Gurugram district late last night. 35 fire brigade vehicles present on the spot pic.twitter.com/llofnJIkH8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.