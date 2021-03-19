Gurgaon: Meat shops in Haryana’s Gurugram have been asked to remain closed on Tuesdays, according to an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The decision was taken during a House meeting of MCG on Thursday. The proposal to keep meat shops shut every Tuesday was approved after a few councilors raised the issue citing ‘Hindu sentiments’. Also Read - Why Are Donkeys Disappearing From Andhra Pradesh? Reports Claim They Are Being Illegally Slaughtered For Meat

Apart from this, the corporation also decided to increase the license fee for meat shops from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. In case a meat selling store is found to be running illegally, it will have to pay ten times in penalty which has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

All the House members supported the decision to close meat shops on Tuesdays including Mayor Madhu Azad. However, MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh pointed out that food is an independent choice.

He said, “In my opinion, this is an individual choice. I eat, my wife doesn’t eat, it is independent. I cannot force her and she cannot force me… When we cannot decide on this at home itself, the House should think before making any decision regarding the entire city.”

The MCG commissioner added, “In the meeting, along with increasing the fees for sale of meat license, the penalty imposed on those selling meat illegally was also increased. Along with this, shops that are penalised three times will be sealed. If the owners are found to have broken the seal, an FIR will be filed against them.”

An MCG official said the licensing fee was increased to generate more revenue for the corporation.