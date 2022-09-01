Gurugram/Haryana: Upset with a female colleague, an employee of a multinational firm died by suicide in Gurugram, Haryana. The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar (40). Kumar, a resident of the Ravi Nagar colony, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in his house. The man has left a four page-suicide note, in which he claimed his character had been assassinated owing to the allegations against him at his workplace, reported Times of India. Media reports also said that issues were related to office cabs and day-to-day life. “We have seized the victim’s mobile phone,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 9A police station Inspector Manoj Kumar said.Also Read - MBBS Final Year Student of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room

‘I AM GOING TO END MY LIFE’

Police said Kumar, who worked as an assistant manager in the firm, took the extreme step after informing some of his colleagues about his decision by sending text messages to them on their mobile phones. Kumar was working for the private firm for the last month and a half. Also Read - Nearly 7 Months After Gurugram Building Collapse, Admin to Audit 17 High-rise Societies

FIR FILED UNDER IPC SECION 306- ABETMENT OF SUICDE

Meanwhile, an FIR for the offence of abetment of suicide has been registered against unidentified people at the Sector 9A police station. According to the complaint filed by Pooja Mohar, the wife of the victim, they were married for 10 years. Around 7:20 am, she received a call on her phone and the caller said he was calling from Kumar’s company. Also Read - Caught on Camera: Man Slaps Security After Being Rescued From Elevator In Gurugram; Case Registered | Video

“The caller told me there was some dispute in the office last night and Amit has sent a message to many of his colleagues, informing them that he was going to end his life. He asked me to check if Amit was fine. I immediately went upstairs and found my husband hanging from the ceiling fan. We took Amit to the Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the complainant said, demanding strict action against those responsible for her husband’s extreme decision.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)