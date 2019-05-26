New Delhi: A day after the report of three people being tortured and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni emerged, another similar incident from Gurugram has come to light.

According to reports, a 25-year-old Muslim man from Bihar was beaten by a mob in Gurugram last night. The man was also apparently asked to remove his skullcap and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The victim named Mohammad Barkat was returning home after offering prayers at Jama Masjid when he was attacked by a group of men outside a sweet shop. The men threw his cap on the ground and hurled abuses at him. However, when Barkat tried to defend himself, he was told that he was not allowed to wear a skull cap in the area.

“One of the men called me with an offensive word and told me that skullcap was not allowed in this area. When I told him that I was returning from a mosque, he slapped me. He also asked me to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. When I refused, he threatened to feed me pork,” The Hindu quoted Barkat as saying.

Barkat also said that his shirt was torn apart when he tried to run away.

An FIR has been registered. No arrests have been made so far, stated The Hindu.

In yesterday’s incident, three people, including a woman, were thrashed by cow vigilantes over rumours of transporting beef in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni. The reports had it that the victims were travelling in an autorickshaw when the accused asked the vehicle to be stopped. Videos of the incident, that are doing rounds of social media showed the men being pulled out of the vehicle, and then beaten with sticks. The men were taken turns and held against a tree while being subjected to the torture. One of them was also forced to beat his wife with a slipper on her head, while being ordered to chant ‘Jia Shri Ram’. After the video did rounds of the social media, police arrested the five accused. A case was also registered against them The five accused Shubham Baghel, Deepesh Namdev, Rohit Yadav, Sandip Uike and Shyam Deharia were also booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).