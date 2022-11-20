Gurugram to Soon Have New Metro Corridor Between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City

The new metro rail corridor will help students, women, working class and office goers in Gurugram and around.

The metro rail projects are approved after due process which includes inter-ministerial consultation and approval of Public Investment Board, Government of India.

Gurugram: Daily commuters in Haryana’s Gurugram will soon be able to take a hassle-free ride to Cyber City from the busy Huda City Centre metro station as the 28.5-km-long metro corridor project has finally been approved by the the Public Investment Board, confirmed state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Applauding the upcoming project, Kaushal said that the new metro rail corridor help students, women, working class and office goers in Gurugram and around. “It (project) will cover the entire city of Gurugram,” an official statement quoting Kaushal said.

He said it would give efficient and environment-friendly transport system to the public of Haryana especially those living in Gurugram and its vicinity.

The chief secretary stated this while reviewing the performance of the HMRTC during its 50th meeting of the Board of Directors.

Kaushal further said the metro corridor from Rezang La Chowk in Gurugram up to Sector-21 in Dwarka has already been approved by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and is also being further sent to Government of India for approval.

“It will also give seamless connectivity from Gurugram to the IGI Airport,” he said.

On the revenue front, Kaushal said the Gurugram Metro has shown its outstanding performance in this financial year as compared to last year.

“It has earned Rs 21.6 crores till October 2022 in comparison to last year earning of Rs 3.84 crores. The earnings from fare and non-fare revenues have enhanced through increase in ridership as well as commercial activities,” he said, adding that the daily ridership has grown from 8,500 per day to 40,000 per day.

“With these efforts, the Rapid Rail Metro, Gurugram, which was a loss making organisation, will be coming in operational profits for the first time,” he said.

The HMRTC is also in process to put charging and parking facilities below at the metro station areas in Gurugram which will help in last mile connectivity.