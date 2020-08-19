New Delhi: After heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR, key areas in Gurugram on Wednesday witnessed severe traffic jam and waterlogging. The millennium city was worst affected in the rain on Wednesday. Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar; Red Alert For Pune, Satara

As per updates from eye-witnesses, the traffic at main carriageway at Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk was badly affected by the waterlogging. Moreover, the vehicles also crawl at connecting roads to these points.

The rain disrupted bus service as bus stands at Sector 14, DLF phase 1, Sector 27, Sector 32 near Medanta hospital remained under water.

#WATCH Haryana: Vehicles move through waterlogged streets near Gurugram's DLF Cyber City, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fsAp0dlmvV — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The heavy downpour caused flooding in the low-lying areas in Gurugram. The residents of DLF phase 1, Sun City and sector 56 faced waterlogging at their doors after water accumulated through slope of Aravalli Mountain.

The IMD recorded that till 8.30 AM, Gurgaon had recorded 23 millimetres of rainfall. An underpass on the Golf Course Road was also submerged under water.

The Millennium City was among the worst hit as water entered complexes of high-rises, forcing them to turn off the power to avoid any mishap.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)