Gurugram: A mobile ATM of a leading private bank caught fire on the Iffco Chowk Flyover in Gurugram along the Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Sunday, reported news agency IANS. The incident took place in the afternoon at 2.15 pm, Gurugram police said. A Fire Officer said that a security guard and a driver were present inside the cash van when the incident took place but the duo escaped the vehicle unhurt. The ATM van is said to have been carrying Rs 13 lakh.Also Read - Swiggy Delivery Agent Among 4 Restaurant Workers Killed as Speeding Car Crashes Into Them in Gurugram

According to the police, prima facie it seems that the engine of the van caught fire due to a short circuit that quickly spread all over the van and burnt down the vehicle. Some parts of the ATM machine which were installed inside the van also sustained damage. Also Read - Explosives Found in Unoccupied House in Gurugram, Bomb Disposal Squad Called in

“We suspect that the van’s engine caught fire which spread all over the van. Whether the ATM was containing cash or not will be known after the bank official will open the machine, and if anything is burnt it will also be known after checking the transaction amount,” Sudhir Kumar, Station House Officer of Gurugram Sector-17/18 police station, told IANS.

“After seeing the condition of the ATM cash van we could expect that the cash would be safe as the machine’s technical parts got burnt and not the inner area of the machine,” he said. The fire spread quickly, burning the ATM cash van completely in the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)