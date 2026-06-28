Big relief for NCR commuters! Gurugram-Noida Namo Bharat plans ready; Check stations, routes

Travel between Gurugram and Noida could soon become faster and more convenient under the proposed Namo Bharat project. The 63-km corridor will stretch across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with 22 stations planned both for the Namo Bharat train as well as the Delhi Metro.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/gurugram-noida-faridabad-namo-bharat-plans-ready-stations-routes-metro-dmrc-delhi-ncr-8460285/ Copy

Namo Bharat trains will make travel between Gurugram and Noida easier. Representational image

Travelling between Gurugram and Noida may become much easier in the coming years. The NCRTC has drawn up plans for a shared corridor that would allow both the Namo Bharat train and the Metro to run on the same track from Gurugram to Greater Noida. The project’s DPR has been completed and sent to the Haryana government for approval.

What is the project?

The project envisions a 63-km corridor stretching from Gurugram to Greater Noida, with 50 km falling in Haryana and 13 km in Uttar Pradesh. The route will include 22 stations—seven for the Namo Bharat train and 15 for the Metro. With an estimated cost of Rs 19,390 crore, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Gurugram and Noida to about 40 minutes. IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram will serve as a key interchange station.

How many stations will Namo Bharat have?

The proposed corridor includes two Namo Bharat stations in Gurugram—at Sector 61 and Gwal Pahari (Sector 58 Chowk). Faridabad is set to get stations at Sainik Colony, Bata Chowk and Sector 87-88 Chowk, while Noida will have stations at Sectors 142 and 168. Two more stations are planned in Surajpur, Greater Noida. In addition, five Metro stations are proposed in Gurugram and seven in Faridabad along the same corridor.

Also Read | Delhi to Rishikesh in 3 hours: Good news for travellers as Meerut-Rishikesh Namo Bharat train extension approved | Check route details and top speed

Metro Station on Namo Bharat track

Gurugram- Sector 29, Millennium City Centre, Sector 52/52A, Wazirabad and Sector 57.

Faridabad- NIT-3, NIT-1, Sector 12-15 Crossing, Sector 80, Sector 81-82 Crossing, Sector 85-86 Crossing and Badshahpur.

Noida – Sector 135 and Sector 141

Media reports say the DPR will first be examined by agencies including the GMDA, HSVP and the municipal bodies of Gurugram and Faridabad, which will provide their feedback before it is placed before the Chief Minister for approval. After the green light, construction is expected to begin. The proposed Gurugram–Greater Noida Namo Bharat Metro corridor will intersect with the planned Sarai Kale Khan–Bawal Namo Bharat line at IFFCO Chowk, where an interchange station will allow seamless travel across several NCR cities, including Rewari, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

Also Read | Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train service to be extended to Rajasthan via Haryana; check details

CISF takes over security of RRTS ‘Namo Bharat’ corridor

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken over security duties for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Namo Bharat corridor. The handover took place during an induction ceremony held at New Ashok Nagar, marking a key milestone for the NCR’s urban transport network.

A total of 251 CISF personnel have been sanctioned for deployment. CISF will secure three Delhi RRTS stations: Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, and Sarai Kale Khan. The Delhi section is part of Phase-I of RRTS, which includes 22 stations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. RRTS stations in Uttar Pradesh will be secured by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Security Force (UPSISF).