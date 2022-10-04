Gurugram: Over 200 residents of a housing society in Sector 72 here fell ill with complaints of vomit, bloating, fever, and diarrhoea on Tuesday. The cause is suspected to be infected supply of water. The incident was reported from Spaze Privy society, which houses around 2,000 people in 600 homes. The city health department on Tuesday conducted an emergency OPD in the society, examining 80 people and treating 60 of them for nausea, vomiting, and loose motion.Also Read - Electric Mobility, Limited Use Of Generator Sets: Haryana Prepares Action Plan To Control Air Pollution

The health department team has taken samples of water and test reports are awaited. The RWA of the society had on Monday emailed deputy commissioner, MCG commissioner, and the civil surgeon reporting an outbreak of gastroenteritis in Spaze Privy society. Also Read - Mulayam Singh Yadav Admitted To ICU Ward At Gurugram Hospital, SP Founder's Condition Critical

We suspect it to be water-borne bacterial infection from the water being supplied which has caused a health scare in the society, the RWA said in a communique. Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, directed issued directions for collection of water samples and setting up a health checkup camp, an official statement said. Also Read - BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Global Foyer Mall in Gurgaon, Several Fire Tenders at Spot

Today the medical team from UPHC Fazilpur organised a medical health checkup camp at Club house of the said condominium. 80 patients were examined, out of which 60 patients had nausea, vomiting and loose stool.

There was no case of moderate or severe dehydration. Proper checkup was conducted of each and every patient. ORS and necessary medications were distributed and the report of the water sample is awaited, the civil surgeon said.