Gurugram: In a first such tie up between an aggregator and state run public transport service, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launched ‘Gurugram Plus, bus service on Uber. With this new service, people in Gurugram will be able to book bus tickets using the Uber App. Just like booking cabs for travelling distance, now people will be allowed to use bus services as well.Also Read - In Uttar Pradesh, Elderly Women To Enjoy Free Bus Rides Soon. Deets Inside

ROUTES, PRICES, SERVICES

The trial run will commence with CNG AC buses plying on Badshahpur bus stands to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Huda City Center metro station and BPTP Astaire Garden (Sector 70) to DLF Cyber Park (Shankar Chowk) via Golf Course Road, routes.

Passengers can make booking in advance and reserve their seats.

They will also be allowed to track the location of the bus and its estimated time of travel as well.

Tickets will be prices at Rs 7 per kilometer.

There will also be 24×7 Safety Line accessible for passengers.

HOW TO BOOK A BUS RIDE ON UBER?

Open the Uber app on and click on ‘Ride’ option. Carefully enter the pick up and drop off destination Next, scroll down and choose Gurugram Plus Your nearest bus stop will be displayed on the app Select the seat, You will be allowed to book maximum 3 seats Confirm your booking and pay via your convenient mode of payment

Also, at the time of boarding remember to show the bus driver digital confirmation of your pre-booked seats.