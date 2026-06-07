Gurugram Police announces vehicles carrying THESE people will not be stopped without valid reason | Check if you are on the list

Gurugram Police has announced a major decision in the public interest. It stated that strict action will be taken against officers who fail to follow the directive.

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Gurugram Police informed residents through an X post. File image/PTI

Gurugram Police have announced a major decision aimed at improving convenience for commuters. Under the new directive, vehicles carrying women, children and senior citizens will not be stopped unless there is a legitimate reason. The measure is intended to reduce inconvenience and promote safer travel. In case of any violation, citizens can lodge a complaint.

Vehicles that will not be stopped without valid reasons

Gurugram Police informed residents through a post on X that, under directions from the Commissioner of Police, vehicles carrying families, women, children and elderly citizens should not be stopped without proper justification. The department added that complaints can be lodged through WhatsApp if the rule is violated, and strict action will be taken against the personnel involved.

Where can you complain

Gurugram Police said in its official post that anyone whose vehicle is stopped without justification can share a photo and relevant details of the officer involved through WhatsApp. You can raise a complain on these numbers:

CP Gurugram: 9999981801

DCP Traffic: 9999981808

Fair investigation

In its post, Gurugram Police stated that complaints related to violations of the new guidelines will be thoroughly investigated. The department said strict action would be taken against any officer found guilty, following a departmental inquiry.

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