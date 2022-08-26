Gurugram: Three women — two sisters and mother of a fraud accused were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel at the gates of a police station in Gurugram, reported news agency PTI quoting the cops on Thursday. An FIR has been registered and three women were held from the spot on Wednesday while one man managed to flee away, they said.Also Read - Gurugram Shocker: Man Strangulates Wife to Death Over Food, Surrenders Before Police

According to the police, family members of the accused, nabbed in a fraud case, attacked a police team at the gate of New Colony police station in Gurugram. "We have nabbed three women accused and are conducting raids to nab the fourth accused. He will also be nabbed soon," said ASI Saroj, the investigating officer.

According to the complaint filed by sub-inspector Karambir, he was investigating a fraud case registered in New Colony police station a few days ago. The police team was in search of one accused Karan Samdarshi, a native of Tanda village of Uttar Pradesh but who now lives with his family in Madanpuri Colony, he said.

Police team thrashed, cop’s uniform torn

“It was on Wednesday afternoon when our team went to the accused’s residence and interrogated him and we found he was involved in the fraud case. After informing his family, we arrested the accused. We had reached the gate of the police station with the accused when suddenly his brother Varun, two sisters and and his mother came from behind and started thrashing the police team,” the complaint said.

They also tore the uniform of head constable Satendra. Hearing the noise, other policemen came from inside the police station and the accused started running away but three women were nabbed, it added.

FIR lodged against 4 accused

An FIR has been registered against all the four accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(With PTI inputs)