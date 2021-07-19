Gurugram: Continuous rains since Sunday night have wreaked havoc in the millennium city. The Ambience Mall, Gurugram has been badly affected as portions of the temporary shed covering the open area on its third floor collapsed and the mall’s basement was also inundated following heavy rainfall in the city.Also Read - Humanity at its Best: Viral Video Captures Mumbai Cop Helping Injured Father and Daughter Reach to Safety Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH

Parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging after receiving heavy rainfall on Monday morning. Both vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement were disrupted and the commuters had a harrowing time.

Morning rush hour traffic was affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going.

Also, 3-4 feet of water accumulated at several city roads, including the city’s bus stand in old Gurugram.

Light rains started around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, but it gained momentum by 3.30 a.m, and from morning to 9.00 a.m. it turned into a heavy downpour. Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was also severely hit due to waterlogging.

